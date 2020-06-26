West Ham strong contenders to land Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham are strong contenders to sign the Argentine full-back Gonzalo Montiel this summer.

As per El Intransigente, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma are keen on the player but the Hammers are best placed to win the race for his signature.





It will be interesting to see if West Ham can bring the defender to London in the coming weeks. They need a quality full-back and Montiel would be a good signing for them.

The 23-year-old can play as the right-back or a right-sided midfielder. He can slot in as a centre back as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for David Moyes’ side.

Montiel is highly talented and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. Investing in him now could save millions for the Hammers in future. He could sort out their right-back slot for years to come.

They will have to move quickly to beat the competition though. West Ham tried to sign the player back in January but the move never materialised. The Premier League side will be hoping to wrap up the deal this time.

The move to the Premier League would be a massive step up in Montiel’s career and he is likely to be keen if a concrete offer comes along.