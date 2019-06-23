West Ham still interested in Maxi Gomez

West Ham remain interested in the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
According to London Evening Standard, signing a striker is a top priority for Manuel Pellegrini and he hasn’t given up on the Uruguayan just yet.
West Ham were linked with a move for Gomez in January as well but the move never materialised. They have been linked with the player all summer now.
It will be interesting to see where Gomez ends up this summer. He is a talented young forward who will certainly improve West Ham going forward.
The likes of Carroll and Perez have been moved on and Arnautovic has been unreliable in the recent months.
Investing in a quality forward could be the game changer for West Ham next season.
They are keen on Callum Wilson as well but the asking price is too steep. Bournemouth value the player at £60m.
Gomez scored 13 goals for Celta last season and his style of play would complement the likes of Anderson, Lanzini and Fornals perfectly.
On paper, he is the ideal forward for Pellegrini and the Hammers must do everything in their power to sign him this summer.
The La Liga striker has a £43.5m release clause and he has the talent to justify that fee in the long run.