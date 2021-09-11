Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Southampton

West Ham United travel to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be looking to add to their recent run of form with a win.

The Londoners are currently second in the Premier League table having picked up two wins and a draw in their three matches.

The Hammers have an exceptional head to head record against Southampton in recent years as well and they have managed to win five of their last six matches against the Saints.

They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches against Southampton.

Southampton are yet to win in the Premier League this season and they will be desperate to pick up the three points at home this week.

West Ham are undoubtedly the favourites heading into this contest but they cannot afford to underestimate the home side.

The likes of Michail Antonio are in red hot form right now and it remains to be seen whether Southampton’s vulnerable defence can contain the West Ham attack this week.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

David Moyes is likely to make just one change to the side that drew against Crystal Palace last time out. 24-year-old Diop is likely to come back into the starting line-up in place of Dawson.