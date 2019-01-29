West Ham star Samir Nasri explains what really led to his doping ban

West Ham star Samir Nasri was recently suspended from playing football for eighteen months by anti-doping agency WADA until January 2019 following a doping violation.
The former France international then signed for the Hammers following the ban, and has since become a key part of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans.
Nasri has now revealed the events that led to his ban to L’Équipe (via GFFN).
“I was on holiday with my family. I became ill, I had a virus. I did not leave my rooms, I was suffering from vomiting, big headaches, I was empty. I called a friend and told him to find me a doctor. He couldn’t. He said to me: “there is a clinic, it will re-boost you”. Especially as I was going back to Sevilla in two days time,” the former Arsenal and Manchester City star told L’Équipe (via GFFN).
“I said ok. I didn’t know the rules. And that by the way, should serve as a lesson to all young players, to properly read the anti-doping rules, to really pay attention because everything can go in a completely different direction. To be honest, I did not think that anything would come of it.
“This woman came to give me a drip of vitamins. She asked for a photo, I said yes, for me I hadn’t done anything wrong. I was of the view that this was not a doping product, it was fine. Can I promise that I have never doped? Yes, I have handed over the files, there was no doping product in it.”
The 31-year-old has played two Premier League games for West Ham since signing a deal until the end of 2018-19, assisting once, and he will be hoping to prove himself all over again after impressive spells with City and Arsenal.
Nasri spent three seasons at Arsenal, scoring 27 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions.
It was at Manchester City that the former Marseille attacking midfielder enjoyed most success, though, winning the Premier League twice and the League Cup once and making the PFA Team of the Year after scoring 27 goals in 176 appearances in five seasons at the Etihad.
He left England for Sevilla in the summer of 2016 on loan before linking up with Turkish side Antalyaspor the following season.