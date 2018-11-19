West Ham star Lanzini issues injury update

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has published a video of himself on a training pitch kicking a ball.
This will be good news for Hammers fans. On a good day, the Argentina international can be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and his presence sooner rather than later will definitely have a positive impact on Manuel Pellegrini’s side following their mixed start to this season.
Lanzini has not played a competitive game this season. He suffered a ruptured anterior knee ligament injury while training with the Argentinian national team while they were training for the World Cup.
At it first it was thought that he would be out of action for up to a year but it now looks like the 25-year-old could be set to make a return early next year.
While Lanzini may still be a while away from a full-return, his video surely indicates that he is on the right track to make a full recovery sooner than expected.