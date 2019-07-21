West Ham should sign Wanyama to strengthen midfield

Manuel Pellegrini is on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer as West Ham United are crying out for fresh blood in the engine room – Carlos Sanchez & Jack Wilshere spent most of 2018/19 on the treatment table while Pedro Obiang struggled for consistent playing time.
With Pablo Fornals recently signed to bring creativity to the squad, Pellegrini is setting his sights on a ball-winner. Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama could be ideal as he’s highly experienced, has impressed at a top-four club and has been made available by Mauricio Pochettino this summer.
Since joining Spurs from Southampton, the £65k-per-week man has made 93 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating eight goals. Wanyama was a regular in his first season at the club but has been on the periphery ever since due to injuries.
The 28-year-old racked up only 838 minutes of Premier League football in 2017/18 and 509 in 2018/19 so it appears his future lies elsewhere. With Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and new-boy Tanguy Ndombele ahead of Wanyama in the pecking order, West Ham should take advantage.
Whether the Kenyan international is willing to leave Spurs for the Hammers remains to be seen, however, but he could be a briiliant acquisition for Pellegrini nevertheless.
