West Ham should sign Suso in January

West Ham have had a poor start to their season and they need to bring in fresh reinforcements during the January transfer window in order to galvanize the team.
Pellegrini’s side was expected to fight for the European places this season. Instead, they are closer to the relegation zone.
So far, they have lacked in ideas, creativity and sharpness going forward.
The Hammers must look to bring in someone who can sort out those issues. Suso would be an ideal addition.
The Spaniard has shown his quality in Serie A and a return to the Premiership would be tempting.
He will improve West Ham going forward and his ability to create chances will also help the likes of Sebastien Haller.
The former Bundesliga striker has been starved of service so far this season and someone like Suso could help unlock his potential.
Suso is also effective during the set pieces and that will add a new dimension to West Ham’s game.
The 25 year old is unlikely to cost a lot and West Ham must look to invest in him. He will be determined to prove his worth in England after an uneventful spell with Liverpool.
He could totally transform West Ham’s fortunes if he joins them.