Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham should sign Hayden to replace Sanchez

West Ham should sign Hayden to replace Sanchez

30 November, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Carlos Sanchez is out of contract next summer and looks unlikely to be handed an extension by West Ham United after falling down the pecking order. The 33-year-old will need replacing at the end of the season, but the Hammers could look to strengthen their midfield in January due to their dwindling numbers.

United have Sanchez, Declan Rice, Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble at their disposal, but Sanchez and Wilshere have amassed only 217 minutes of Premier League football this season. One player on their radar was Isaac Hayden, but they failed to procure his signature from Newcastle last summer.

West Ham should consider returning in January, however, as he would be a brilliant addition to the squad. The £22k-per-week midfielder is a regular on Tyneside, having made 12 appearances in all competitions and making one assist.

As per WhoScored, Hayden has won 18 aerial duels (72%), made 16 clearances, averaged 26.4 passes-per-game with 78.6% accuracy, made 10 successful dribbles (59%) and averaged a tackle (32) or interception (18) every 19 minutes. He’s a significant upgrade on Sanchez but may cost in excess of £20m to sign.

With West Ham sitting 13th in the Premier League with 16 points from 14 games, having picked up just one win from their last eight, they desperately need fresh blood.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Tottenham's Eric Dier
Emiliano Buendia would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.