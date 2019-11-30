West Ham should sign Hayden to replace Sanchez

Carlos Sanchez is out of contract next summer and looks unlikely to be handed an extension by West Ham United after falling down the pecking order. The 33-year-old will need replacing at the end of the season, but the Hammers could look to strengthen their midfield in January due to their dwindling numbers.
United have Sanchez, Declan Rice, Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble at their disposal, but Sanchez and Wilshere have amassed only 217 minutes of Premier League football this season. One player on their radar was Isaac Hayden, but they failed to procure his signature from Newcastle last summer.
West Ham should consider returning in January, however, as he would be a brilliant addition to the squad. The £22k-per-week midfielder is a regular on Tyneside, having made 12 appearances in all competitions and making one assist.
As per WhoScored, Hayden has won 18 aerial duels (72%), made 16 clearances, averaged 26.4 passes-per-game with 78.6% accuracy, made 10 successful dribbles (59%) and averaged a tackle (32) or interception (18) every 19 minutes. He’s a significant upgrade on Sanchez but may cost in excess of £20m to sign.
With West Ham sitting 13th in the Premier League with 16 points from 14 games, having picked up just one win from their last eight, they desperately need fresh blood.
Stats from Transfermarkt.