West Ham should sign Cedric to replace Zabaleta

With Pablo Zabaleta out of contract next summer and having no desire to renew his deal at West Ham United, the London outfit will need to scour the transfer market for a replacement for the 34-year-old. One player who’s on their radar is Cedric Soares – the 28-year-old is on the periphery at Southampton and will leave at the end of his contract in 2020.
Despite Cedric falling out of favour with the Saints, spending the last campaign on loan at Inter Milan (January 26, 2019 – June 30, 2019), he’d be a good addition for West Ham. The Portuguese international has made only five appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, featuring just twice since mid-September, but he’s been a good servant.
Cedric was signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2015 and has gone on to make 126 appearances, scoring and creating 13 goals. He boasts a wealth of experience and was a standout performer at right-back in the past, so he’s worth the gamble for West Ham. The 28-year-old won’t cost a penny to sign, other than his wages, so it’s a low-risk option.
Overseas clubs can agree a pre-contract deal with Cedric in January, but West Ham will have to wait until next summer to try and sign the £65k-per-week defender for free. If they put money up in January, they could have him on the books immediately.
