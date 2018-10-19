West Ham should move for Everton target Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January

After a fantastic loan spell at Crystal Palace, and a World Cup performance for Gareth Southgate’s England squad, Ruben Loftus-Cheek thought he would nail down a first-team place for Chelsea this season.
Crystal Palace were interested in signing him on loan, but he rejected the move. However, he has struggled to impress Maurizio Sarri. The Blues signed Mateo Kovacic on deadline day, and Loftus-Cheek has now played just 33 minutes of Premier League action this season.
The 22-year-old is now looking to move out on loan in search of regular first team action. Both Crystal Palace and Everton are reportedly keen on signing the midfielder who is on £60k-per-week wages at Chelsea.
West Ham should join that race as Loftus-Cheek would be a perfect signing for them. Central midfield is one area where Manuel Pellegrini can look to bolster in January.
The likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang are all defensively-minded, whereas Loftus-Cheek can give him more attacking options in midfield. His ability to carry the ball forward from midfield would galvanise the side, and West Ham certainly won’t have any issue in matching his wages.
He is just perfect for the Hammers, and if Manuel Pellegrini can lure him to the London stadium ahead of other potential suitors, it would represent a masterstroke signing.