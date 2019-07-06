West Ham set to submit offer for Salomon Rondon

West Ham are keen on signing Salomon Rondon this summer.
According to the Daily Mirror’s print edition (via HITC), the Hammers are set to submit a £12m bid for the Venezuelan in the coming weeks.
West Ham had an offer (around £10m plus players) for Rondon turned down earlier in the summer and they are all set to return with an improved offer now. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Baggies.
There is no doubt that Pellegrini needs to bring in a quality number nine and Rondon would be ideal.
The 29-year-old has worked with the Chilean manager at Malaga and he should be able to adapt to his methods easily. Also, Rondon has shown his quality in the Premier League with Newcastle last season and he is likely to make an immediate impact.
The Hammers are expected to lose Arnautovic this summer and Rondon would be the ideal replacement.
West Ham certainly have the means to get the transfer over the line and they should do everything in their power to do so.
Despite his age, Rondon can prove to be a quality addition for them. Also, he is unlikely to cost too much because of his contract situation at WBA.