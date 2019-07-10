West Ham set to sign Sebastien Haller from the Bundesliga

West Ham are set to sign Sebastien Haller this summer.
According to the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Hammers have paid €40m (£36m) for the striker and he will sign a five-year deal with them.
The Premier League side were heavily linked with Maxi Gomez this summer but the move hasn’t materialised yet. It seems that Haller is an alternative.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to get the deal over the line in the coming days.
Haller has done very well in Bundesliga and he would be a tremendous addition to Pellegrini’s side.
The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in the German league last term and he picked up 9 assists as well.
Apart from goals, Haller will add a presence to West Ham’s attack. The Frenchman can help with build-ups and create chances for his teammates as well.
He is very good in the air and he has impressive vision in the final third.
West Ham would be a good move for him in theory and he should be able to thrive alongside the likes of Lanzini, Fornals and Anderson.
Here is how some of the West Ham fans have reacted to the news on Twitter earlier.
i prefer him than maxi gomez because:
maxi gomez 13 goals 5 assists in 35 games (score every 228minutes)
haller 15 goals 9 assists in 29 games (score every 145 minutes)
