West Ham set to sign Porto ace Moussa Marega

West Ham are expected to complete the signing of Moussa Marega this summer.
According to report from A Bola (translated by SportWitness), the player will leave Porto after the Portuguese Cup final against Sporting and his destination is West Ham.
The report adds that the striker will be leaving for a fee of around €40m (£35m).
West Ham certainly need to sign a striker this summer and Marega could prove to be a quality addition.
He has certainly proven himself in Portugal. Although the Premier League is quite the step up, Marega has the physicality to thrive in English football.
He did well against the likes of Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can get the deal over the line now.
Manuel Pellegrini will be keen on bringing in a quality target man and Marega’s signing makes a lot of sense.
His style of play will help the likes of Yarmolenko, Arnautovic and Anderson. The Porto ace is good at bringing others into play.
The powerful forward has scored 17 goals in 33 games for Porto this season.
The Hammers are expected to get rid of Carroll and Hernandez this summer and they have been linked with the likes of Salomon Rondon as well.