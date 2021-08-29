West Ham set to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow

West Ham United are close to signing the CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

According to a report from the Guardian, the Premier League side are set to pay a fee of around £25.7 million for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

Vlasic has done well for CSKA Moscow over the past season (12 goals, 6 assists) and he was a key member of Croatia’s squad during the European Championships earlier this summer as well.

Initially, the Hammers wanted to sign Jesse Lingard permanently from Manchester United after a successful loan spell during the second half of last season.

However, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder is keen on fighting for a starting berth at Old Trafford and the Londoners have now decided to move for the Croatian international instead.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are thought to be demanding a fee of around £25 million for Lingard who has just one year left on his current contract. Vlasic on the other hand is five years younger and is a much better value for money.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder will add goals and creativity in the final third for David Moyes’ side and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact this season.

The Croatian has played in England before with Everton but he struggled to showcase his potential back then. Vlasic will probably feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Read: How West Ham fans reacted to 31-year-old’s display yesterday.