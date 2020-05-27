West Ham set to revive their interest in Nahitan Nandez

West Ham have been linked with the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez in the past and it seems that they are still interested in the player.

As per reports (via Sportwitness), the Hammers are looking to sign the 24-year-old this summer. The likes of Inter Milan and Napoli are keen as well.

David Moyes needs to add to his midfield and Nandez could prove to be a decent signing. He has done well for his country and he has the quality to play in the Premier League.

Mark Noble is past his peak and the West Ham star will have to be phased out soon. Nandez could step in as his long term replacement.

He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of West Ham’s midfield.

Nandez is a hardworking player who will help out defensively and allow West Ham to play on the front foot. He is good at pressing and he will add energy and drive to the midfield.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham make their move for Nandez in the coming weeks.

The player could be offered a new deal at Cagliari.

That said, the midfielder could be tempted to move on if a Premier League club comes calling. The likes of Inter and Napoli are attractive prospects as well.