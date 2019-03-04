West Ham set to move for Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey

West Ham United are set to move for the Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey this summer.
According to Sun, the Hammers are ready to take advantage of his situation at St James’ Park and sign him at the end of this season.
As per the report, West Ham are preparing a £20 million move to bring the player to his boyhood club.
Shelvey is currently behind the likes of Longstaff, Ki and Hayden in the pecking order and he hasn’t been a regular starter for Benitez’s side for a while now.
The 27-year-old is too good to sit on the bench every week and if he cannot get regular playing time at Newcastle, he will look to move on.
He would be a superb signing for West Ham United.
Shelvey has the ability to compliment Declan Rice at the heart of West Ham’s midfield and he could be the ideal successor to Mark Noble. His long-range passing and the ability to drive the team forward will perfectly suit Declan Rice’ conservative style of play. It would add a good balance to Pellegrini’s midfield as well.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.
Newcastle did not want to sell the player in January and they might want to hold on to him in the summer as well.