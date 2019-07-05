West Ham set to make a move for Gary Medel

West Ham are interested in signing the Chilean midfielder Gary Medel this summer.
According to a report from the Turkish newspaper Fanatik (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers officials are set to travel to Turkey in the coming days to make an offer for the player.
Chile are out of the Copa America and Medel will look to decide his future now.
West Ham could use an experienced defensive midfielder like him and he would be a fine addition to Pellegrini’s midfield.
Medel could be a backup for Declan Rice. Also, he can play as a centre back if needed. He will add depth, experience and defensive cover to the side.
The report adds that the 31-yar-old wants to leave Besiktas and join a Premier League club this summer. He has played in England with Cardiff City before and he should be able to adapt to West Ham’s style with ease.
Furthermore, Pellegrini should be able to convince his compatriot to choose West Ham over the other suitors.
The transfer makes a lot of sense for both West Ham and the player. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal over the line now.