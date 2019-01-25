West Ham serious about landing Andrea Belotti

West Ham are interested in signing the Torino forward Andrea Belotti this month according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A striker is very highly rated around Europe and he could come in as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian has been linked with a move to China in the recent weeks.
Belotti is a specialist number nine and he should be able to replicate Arnautovic’s goals. Also, the likes of Anderson and Nasri will enjoy playing with someone like him with intelligent movement and positioning.
Apparently, the player is valued at £39.1 million. In today’s market, that could prove to be a real bargain if Belotti manages to adapt to English football.
The 25-year-old has the technical ability and physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.
An experienced manager like Pellegrini could help get the best out of Belotti if the move goes through.
West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the potential move. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Rather belotti than maxi gomez at west ham. #westham
— Scott dartnall (@DartnallScott) January 25, 2019
Yeah, I would prefer Gomez as he is a bit younger and seems like a better player from the videos I watched.
— West Ham News – Nick Watson (@WHUupdates) January 24, 2019
Player 👌🏾
— Rorie Mckenzie (@rmckofficial) January 24, 2019
That’s a game changer
— Corey Minagh (@silversoundz) January 24, 2019
play with arnie who not be in london or play with belotti or maxi who don’t know the premier league 🤔 the season gonna be so long 😩
— ⚒️antho krays⚒️ (@krays2208) January 25, 2019
Sell in the summer for £45-£50 mil and also Hernandez
Then bring the likes of belotti and maxi Gomez in
— james stone ⚒ (@jamowstone) January 25, 2019