West Ham reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur in Arkadiusz Milik race

West Ham United and Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Tuttosport reported last month of Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho’s interest in signing Milik from Napoli in the summer transfer window.





The report in the Italian publication claimed that Spurs have made contact regarding a transfer for the 26-year-old striker, described as “a complete number nine” by former AC Milan striker Marco Borriello – who had a loan spell at West Ham – to Tuttosport in June.

TMW has now reported that West Ham and Manchester United are looking at signing the former Ajax star, with Napoli looking for €40 million (£36.22 million) as transfer fee.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Milik has scored 10 goals in 16 Serie A starts and has scored three goals in 203 minutes of Champions League football for Napoli this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Poland international striker scored 17 goals and provided three assists in the league, and scored two goals and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

With Tottenham and Manchester United reportedly interested in Milik this summer, it is hard to see the striker choose West Ham over them, as the Hammers will not be in Europe next season and could even get relegated to the Championship.