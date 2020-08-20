West Ham remain keen on Eberechi Eze

West Ham remain keen on signing the QPR youngster Eberechi Eze.

As per Evening Standard, the 22-year-old forward is one of Moyes’ top targets this summer.





The talented attacker has made a name for himself with his performances in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Eze would add pace, goals and flair to David Moyes’s attack next season. The 22-year-old picked up 14 goals and 8 assists this past season.

Furthermore, he is quite young and he’s only going to get better with experience and coaching.

His transfer could prove to be a superb long term addition to the West ham squad.

West Ham need to improve their attacking options this summer and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in a striker as well.

Big money signing Sebastien Haller struggled last season and he will need help in attack next year.

Signings like Eze will certainly help the Hammers going forward.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with QPR and get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.