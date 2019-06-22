West Ham receive boost in their pursuit of Maxi Gomez

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Maxi Gomez.
Apparently, Valencia were keen on signing the striker as well but they are now moving on to other targets because of the asking price.
As per Mundo Deportivo (translated by SportWitness), Valencia are not keen on paying Gomez’s €50m release clause.
In that case, West Ham are clear to move in and finalise the signing.
Pellegrini needs to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Gomez would be a superb addition. The Uruguayan is still very young but he is extremely talented.
If West Ham manage to pull this off, it would be quite a coup for them.
Gomez has the talent to justify the fee in the long run and West Ham certainly have the means to pull off the transfer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now.
As per earlier reports, West Ham have apparently already agreed on personal terms with the player. They need to finalise an agreement with his club in order for the transfer to go through now.
Gomez scored 13 goals for Celta Vigo last season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Arnautovic and Hernandez.