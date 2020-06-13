West Ham ready to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently

West Ham are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

As per reports (via Sportwitness), the player is no longer in Frank Lampard’s first team plans and he will be allowed to leave.





West Ham are prepared to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal and they are ready to meet his wage demands as well.

AC Milan are keen on the player as well but they are not financially as well equipped as the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to sign the player in the coming months.

Bakayoko has done well in Serie A and Ligue 1 during his loan spells with Milan and Monaco after struggling to make his mark in the Premier League.

If West Ham can get the best out of him, he could improve them a lot. The midfielder was highly rated during his time in France.

West Ham could use someone like him in their midfield alongside Declan Rice. Bakayoko would add drive, presence and passing to the side.

It remains to be seen if West Ham can agree on a deal with their London rivals. If they can meet Chelsea’s demands, the transfer shouldn’t be a problem.

The Blues are expected to spend heavily this summer and they will look to recoup some of the money through sales of their fringe players.