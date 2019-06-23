West Ham ready to pay up for Maxime Gonalons

West Ham are keen on signing Maxime Gonalons this summer.
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers would be willing to sign the player on a bargain.
Everton have been linked with the Roma midfielder as well.
The report adds that West Ham seem willing to pay around €4-5m for the Frenchman.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Gonalons could prove to be a decent option for Manuel Pellegrini’s side next season. The experienced defensive midfielder would be the cover for Declan Rice.
He could play in the cup games and come off the bench in order to help close out games.
The 30-year-old was highly rated before his move to Roma and it will be interesting to see if he can regain that confidence and form at West Ham.
A move to the Premier League might certainly be tempting for him.
For the price quoted, West Ham should definitely look to get the deal over the line. They will need more depth in their midfield in order to challenge for the European places and Gonalons would be ideal.