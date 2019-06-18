West Ham ready to pay Joan Jordan’s release clause

West Ham are prepared to sign Joan Jordan this summer.
According to Marca, the Hammers have already informed Eibar that they will pay the midfielder’s €15m release clause.
As per the report, Sevilla are keen on Jordan as well but they are not willing to pay his release clause.
It will be interesting to see what happens now. Manuel Pellegrini has been tracking the 24-year-old player for a while now and he will be keen to get the deal wrapped up.
The only problem for the Premier League side is that Jordan is keen on a move to Sevilla.
West Ham will have to do their bit to convince the player now. If they can do that, Eibar are unlikely to stand in their way.
The Hammers have been very active in the market this summer and they have already signed the likes of Pablo Fornals from La Liga.
It seems that Pellegrini is keen on improving his midfield options before the start of next season.
With Mark Noble past his peak and Wilshere’s injury problems, it is not surprising at all.
Declan Rice is the only reliable central midfielder at the club right now. It is an area West Ham needed to improve and the fans will be delighted with the business so far.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Joan Jordan deal over the line in the coming weeks.