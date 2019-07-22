West Ham pushing hard to sign Florian Thauvin

West Ham are thought to be interested in signing Florian Thauvin from Marseille.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by Sportwitness), West Ham are pushing hard to sign the attacking midfielder.
Thauvin was in fantastic form last season and it is no surprise that the likes of West Ham are looking to bring him in.
The former Newcastle player managed to score 16 goals and pick up 8 assists in Ligue 1 last term.
He would certainly be a quality addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s attack. The Frenchman plays from the right flank and he will add goals and creativity to the side.
There is no doubt that the technically gifted 26-year-old would be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio and Yarmolenko next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to agree a deal for the player now.
Thauvin is reportedly keen on a move to Italy but West Ham certainly have the finances to convince the player.
They have already done something similar with Haller this summer.
West Ham are building a formidable side and Thauvin’s arrival could take them to the next level.