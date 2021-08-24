West Ham pressing ahead with negotiations for Gaetan Laborde

West Ham United have been heavily linked with a move for the Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde in recent weeks.

Footmercato (via GFFN) are now reporting that the Premier League side have accelerated talks to sign the 27-year-old.

It is no secret that the Hammers will have to bring in another specialist goal scorer to support Michail Antonio and Laborde could prove to be a superb addition.

The Frenchman is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The report adds that Laborde and West Ham have been locked in talks and the French striker is excited about the London club’s project.

It is hardly surprising that he is excited about a move to the Premier League and West Ham in particular. The Hammers have an ambitious project at their disposal and they can offer him European football as well.

The 27-year-old striker scored 18 goals and picked up nine assists across all competitions and he is likely to cost around €15 million excluding bonuses. Laborde has scored twice in three appearances this season as well.

Sevilla tried to sign the player earlier this summer as well and the Hammers must look to move quickly in order to fend off the competition.

West Ham have been linked with the likes of Jonathan Bamba and Jesse Lingard to improve their attacking options as well.

