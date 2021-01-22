West Ham preparing £16m offer for Josh King

West Ham United are looking to sign the Bournemouth striker Josh King before the transfer window closes in just over a week.

According to the Sun, the Premier League side have had a bid of around £13 million turned down for the Norwegian international and they are not preparing to submit an improved offer of around £16m.





King has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League since Bournemouth’s relegation and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can succeed in signing the 29-year-old this month.

The Norwegian is expected to be a replacement for Sebastien Haller who joined Ajax earlier this month.

SL View: Seasoned replacement for Haller

King can play as a striker or as a wide forward and his versatility will be an added bonus for David Moyes if he manages to bring the player to the London club.

He knows the Premier League well and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old is strong in the air and he has the ability to get past players and carry the ball forward. He should be able to fit into Moyes’ direct style of play.

The Norwegian has less than six months left on his contract and it would be wise of the Championship club to cash in on him now. £16m is expensive for a player who will be a free agent in June.