West Ham prepared to pay up for Moussa Marega

West Ham are interested in signing the Porto striker Moussa Marega this summer.
The Hammers have recently strengthened their attack with the signing of Sebastien Haller but Pellegrini wants to bring in a quality backup option as well.
The 28-year-old Porto ace has done well in Europe in the recent years and he could prove to be a good addition to the West Ham attack.
Marega has a £27m release clause and Foot Mercato (report translated by GFFN) claims that West Ham are prepared to pay it.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers submit their offer in the coming days now. If they trigger his release clause, Porto will be powerless and it will come down to the player.
Marega is unlikely to turn down a step up to the Premier League. Also, the Hammers could pay him more than Porto.
He scored 21-goals last season and he should prove to be a good addition to the side. It will be interesting to see if he can make an immediate impact now.
He might need some time to adjust to the Premier League but he has the physical and the technical attributes to succeed in England.