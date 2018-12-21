West Ham United have won four consecutive Premier League games, and they have a good chance of making it five in a row before Christmas when they take on Watford at home on Saturday.
After a stuttering start to the season, the Hammers are gaining in confidence, and they have a good chance of picking up all three points here at the London stadium against their London rivals.
Watford returning to winning ways last week when they won 3-2 against Cardiff City, but results haven’t gone their way in the last couple of months.
The Hornets have won just once in their last seven games, and West Ham probably won’t get a better time to face Javi Garcia’s side.
Manuel Pellegrini has said in the press conference that Lucas Perez will be assessed before the game, so chances are high that he’ll start with Antonio and Hernandez upfront.
The Chilean should make one change though. He should consider bringing Aaron Cresswell, who is on £50k-per-week wages at the club, instead of woeful Arthur Masuaku at left back.
West Ham predicted starting XI vs Watford: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Anderson, Hernandez, Antonio.