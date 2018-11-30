West Ham plotting surprise move for Dominic Solanke

West Ham have been linked with a surprise move for Dominic Solanke.
According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield are keeping an eye on the Liverpool forward as well.
Solanke needs to leave on loan in order to play regularly and a move to West Ham doesn’t make sense. The former Chelsea man wouldn’t play ahead of Arnautovic or Chicharito.
Also, with the likes of Carroll set to return from injury, Solanke would struggle to get game time as the backup striker as well.
The move makes no sense for the player or the club.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January but there is no doubt that Solanke needs a club where he can be the focal point of the attack.
A move to the Scottish Premiership could be ideal for him this season. The likes of Rangers could use someone like him.
Also, Huddersfield might be a good choice especially because of the relationship between Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner.