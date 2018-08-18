West Ham players lack trust says Manuel Pellegrini after Bournemouth defeat

Bournemouth came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday, August 18.
Marko Arnautović gave his side the lead after the former Stoke City forward converted from the spot. However, West Ham were unable to hold on to their lead in the second half as Callum Wilson equalised on the hour mark.
Six minutes later, Steve Cook put Eddie Howe’s side ahead and that proved to be the difference in the end. The defeat at the hands of Bournemouth was West Ham’s second straight defeat in the league, with the first one coming at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.
Hammers’ boss Manuel Pellegrini was unhappy following his side’s failure to clinch the three points against Bournemouth. The former Manchester City coach even went on to say that his players lack trust after the latest defeat.
“For me the second half we tried to keep the 1-0, and that reflects the lack of trust the players have in what they are doing,” Pellegrini told Sky Sports.
“I talked long with them: ‘We must forget last season, we have a new season, a new team, we need to adapt some players to the Premier League and find what the best team is in this moment, and the players must know each other’. But I think that was absolutely a lack of trust.”
“We know we have a very tough start to the season. You never know when you can add points, but now we must start working to try and play a good game against Arsenal.”