West Ham open talks to sign Hasan Ali Kaldirim

West Ham are looking to sign the Fenerbahce star Hasan Ali Kaldirim this summer.
According to BBC, the Hammers have already held talks with the left back’s agent and the player is keen on a move to the Premier League.
West Ham’s interest in Kaldirim is hardly surprising. They are in need of full backs and Pellegrini should bring in a quality left back this summer.
Cresswell is his only reliable left back option right now.
The 29-year-old Fenerbahce defender has a £4.42m release clause in his contract and West Ham should pay up for him.
Kaldirim would be a solid back up option and he will allow Pellegrini to rotate his defence when needed.
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the Europa League spots next year and they will have to improve their squad in order for that to happen.
Bringing in experienced squad players like Kaldirim makes a lot of sense.
The 29-year-old has 30 international caps to his name and he has the experience to adapt to the English conditions quickly and make an impact next season.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to get the deal over the line now.
For £4 mil worth a punt, look at The General
— Andrew Greer (@AndrewGreer5) June 3, 2019
Not another Gökhan Töre 🙈🤞🏻
— Gary Higgs (@garyjhiggs) June 3, 2019
Can’t go wrong for 4.5m look at Balbuena???
— Steve (@Steve_WHU_) June 3, 2019
This bloke is going to need the whole season to settle in trust me
— HertsWHU (@HertsWhu) June 3, 2019
Just another Gokhan Tore. No thanks.
— 父 Kevin 父 (@COYI1604) June 4, 2019