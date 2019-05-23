West Ham offered the chance to sign Kevin Strootman

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign the Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the player is available on a loan deal.
Strootman had a good season with Marseille but the French side are looking to cut costs right now.
He would prove to be a good signing for the Hammers if they can pull it off.
Strootman would be the ideal alternative to Mark Noble. He would be an upgrade on the West Ham ace.
Apparently, the likes of Manchester United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign him as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
The 29-year-old could be a useful option for most teams in the Premier League and if he is up for grabs, the Premier League trio won’t be the only ones after him.
West Ham should take up the option to sign him on a loan deal if it’s possible. It would be a bargain and if he manages to adapt to English football, the move can be made permanent in future.
The Hammers certainly need to add depth in central midfield and the Dutchman would be ideal.