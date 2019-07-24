West Ham offer swap deal for Gary Medel

West Ham have been linked with a move for Gary Medel for a while now.
It appears that the Hammers have now made their move for the Chilean midfielder.
According to a report from Posta (translated by Sportwitness), West Ham have offered a swap deal to Besiktas.
Pedro Obiang has been offered in exchange and the Turkish outfit are currently considering the offer.
It will be interesting to see if they accept West Ham’s offer for Medel. Swap deals are often very complicated and the transfer might take some time.
Medel would be a good addition to Pellegrini’s side. He can play as a defensive midfielder and a centre back. He will add depth and experience to the side.
The Hammers need a quality back up for Declan Rice and Medel could play that role. He could also take Rice under his wing and mentor him.
Medel has played in the Premier League before with Cardiff City and he should be able to adapt quickly. He might just make an immediate impact for the Hammers next season.
The deal makes a lot of sense and West Ham would do well to get it over the line now.
Obiang is unwanted at the club and therefore using him to seal the deal is a wise move from Pellegrini.