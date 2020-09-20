West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves keen on Djibril Sidibe

West Ham United are interested in signing the Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe this summer.

The defender was on loan at Everton last year and he was a decent option for the Merseyside outfit.





It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a deal to sign the 28-year-old.

According to reports from 90min, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well but West Ham are currently leading the chase.

Apparently Monaco are open to loaning the player out once again but they will demand a permanent deal to be included as part of the move.

Everton had an option to sign the player at the end of his loan spell but they decided to turn down the opportunity.

West Ham need to improve their defensive options this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can bring Sidibe back to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old already has some Premier League experience and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for the London club this season.

The Hammers must act quickly in order to fend off the competition and secure his signature in the coming weeks.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United could use a right-back as well and it remains to be seen who comes forward with a concrete offer first.