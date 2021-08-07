West Ham need to pay £17m to sign Paul Onuachu

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Genk striker Paul Onuachu this summer, according to reports from The Athletic.
The report claims that the 27-year-old is known for being a target man, and doubts remain whether he is the type of player David Moyes wants.
The Hammers boss is looking at someone with a similar playing style to Michail Antonio’s.
Nevertheless, Onuachu is a clinical finisher who enjoyed a remarkable 2020-21 campaign for the Belgian club, scoring 35 goals across all competitions.
Genk are looking to secure a high transfer fee for the striker, and the Hammers are reportedly vying for his services.
The Athletic claim a fee in the region of €20 million (£17m) should be enough to secure his signature.
SL View
The Hammers are desperate to sign a new striker this summer. They lost Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and failed to sign a replacement.
They brought in Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United who made a massive impact for the London club.
West Ham have tried to sign him permanently this summer, but Lingard is keen to prove a point at Old Trafford.
The Hammers are yet to sign a striker despite being linked with several players including Odsonne Edouard, Boulaye Dia and Giovanni Simeone.
Onuachu is available at a reasonable price, but it is debatable whether he is the type of striker Moyes wants to build his attack around.
