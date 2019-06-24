West Ham need Shelvey to strengthen the midfield

West Ham United could be in the market for a centre-midfielder as Manuel Pellegrini could lose up to four players in one transfer window. Moses Makasi has been released, Josh Cullen hasn’t featured since April 2018, Jack Wilshere spent the majority of 2018/19 injured and Carlos Sanchez found himself on the periphery – 250 minutes of football since joining in August 2018.
Manuel Pellegrini tried to sign Jonjo Shelvey in January and could return for Newcastle’s £70k-per-week midfielder this summer. The 27-year-old could be open to a move away from St James’ Park after falling down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez last season – 10 Premier League starts. Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yeung were preferred in midfield.
Shelvey might get a reprieve next season, however, as Diame was released this summer, Hayden wants to leave Newcastle to live closer with his family in South Wales and Longstaff has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Benitez could be leaving Newcastle this summer too, so a new manager may mean a clean slate for the England international. Time will tell.
The ball-player could shine with Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang in West Ham’s engine room next season.
