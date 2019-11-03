West Ham must stop relying on Pablo Zabaleta

West Ham crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle in the Premier League yesterday.
The Hammers will be bitterly disappointed with their start to the season so far and it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around in the coming weeks.
Despite improving their squad in the summer, West Ham have failed to deliver on the pitch.
Manuel Pellegrini will be under a lot of pressure and the Chilean will have to find a way to fix things soon.
The former Manchester City manager has made a few mistakes so far and he will have to switch things around if the Hammers want to improve.
Pellegrini’s preference towards Zabaleta has cost the Hammers. The Argentine is well past his peak and needs to be dropped.
Ryan Fredericks would be a better and more reliable option right now. Zabaleta should be the 27 year old’s back up for the cup games.
The Argentine is incapable of handling fast wingers at this stage of his career.
Some of his other team selections have been questionable as well.
Ogbonna’s absence against Newcastle made no sense.
Pellegrini’s stance towards Fredericks has cost his side so far and if he doesn’t change his approach, it could end up costing him his job eventually.