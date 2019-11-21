West Ham must move quickly for Rafa Benitez

West Ham have been linked with Rafa Benitez in the recent weeks.
The Hammers have had a tough start to the season and Pellegrini has failed to get the best out of his squad so far.
If that continues, the Chilean might need replacing. The Hammers should look to make their decision fast and get Benitez on board if the Spaniard is willing to return to the Premier League.
Recently, Tottenham replaced Mauricio Pochettino after a poor start to the season. The Londoners moved swiftly to secure the services of a proven winner in Jose Mourinho.
West Ham should take note of that and do something similar. Benitez is a proven winner and he has done well with several European clubs.
He would be a tremendous addition to West Ham. The Spaniard managed to help Newcastle punch above their weight and he could bring the best out of the West Ham side.
Furthermore, Benitez is tactically a better manager than Pellegrini and he would make the Hammers difficult to beat.
Benitez’s teams are defensively quite strong and West Ham have some talented defenders like Diop, Ogbonna and Balbuena at their disposal. It could be an ideal match.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.