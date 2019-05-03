West Ham must make a move for Youri Tielemans in summer

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri is thought to be looking for wages of around £70,000 a week in order to extend his stay at the club.
The Frenchman joined the Hammers on a free transfer earlier in the season and he has been a decent option for Pellegrini so far.
However, he is 31-years-old and it wouldn’t be wise to spend £70,000 a week on him. West Ham must look to bring in a younger and a long term alternative.
Nasri is past his peak and he is struggling with his fitness as well.
On-loan Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans will be on the market this summer and West Ham must do everything in their power to sign him.
The Belgian has been outstanding for Leicester City and he seems to have adapted to the Premier League really well.
The 21-year-old has 3 goals and 4 assists in 11 appearances for the Foxes.
Tielemans could be signed for a fee of around £40million and West Ham certainly have the resources to sign him.
Apart from creativity, he will add goals to the West Ham side as well. He could form a terrific midfield partnership with Lanzini and Declan Rice.
West Ham need more quality to compete with Leicester City, Everton and Wolves next season and Tielemans is the kind of signing that can transform them. He could be the man to inspire a Europa League qualification next season.
West Ham have a decent squad at their disposal and they could take the next step by adding a couple of game changers like Tielemans.
It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini can convince the Hammers to pay up for the Belgian now.