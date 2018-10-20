West Ham must look to sign Olivier Giroud

West Ham should look to sign the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.
The 32-year-old striker will be a free agent at the end of this season and Chelsea might just consider selling him for the right price during the winter transfer window.
Earlier this week, Daily Mirror reported West Ham’s interest in signing the former Arsenal man in January.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for the player now. Giroud could prove to be a top class signing for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
The French international has a lot of experience and he would give West Ham some much-needed presence upfront. Although he is not a prolific goalscorer, his link-up play and the ability to bring others into the game is outstanding.
Players like Arnautovic, Anderson and Yarmolenko would certainly benefit from having someone like him in the side. Giroud’s selfless presence will improve West Ham a lot. Also, his excellent hold-up play will help his teammates get up the pitch against the top teams.
Given his contract situation, he will be available for cheap and Pellegrini must do everything to sign him. It could prove to be a masterstroke from the Chilean.