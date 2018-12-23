West Ham must look to sign Michy Batshuayi

West Ham should look to sign the Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi in January.
The Chelsea striker is currently on loan at Valencia but he has scored just 3 goals in 20 appearances for the La Liga side and the Blues are looking to cut short his loan spell.
West Ham are in need of strikers and Batshuayi could be a superb addition.
The Belgian is a top class talent and if he rediscovers his form under Pellegrini, he could transform West Ham’s attack. The Hammers have struggled in the attack at times this season and Batshuayi could ease those problems.
In terms of talent and potential, he is an upgrade on the likes of Hernandez and Carroll. He could be the ideal partner/alternative for Arnautovic.
West Ham have the resources to sign him and they should look to make the move happen.
Clearly, he is unwanted at Chelsea right now and the Blues might accept a reasonable offer.
Batshuayi could prove to be a real bargain for West Ham in the long run and Pellegrini could pull off a masterstroke if he signs the Chelsea front man in January.