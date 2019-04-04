West Ham must look to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Ham United are keen on the Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The Serbian has had a good season with the Cottagers and he is expected to stay in the Premier League next year.
The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in the Premier League so far.
Fulham have been relegated after an abysmal season and Daily Mirror claims that West Ham are interested in their striker.
Mitrovic could be a great alternative to Arnautovic and Hernandez. The West Ham duo have underperformed this season and Pellegrini needs to bring in a more reliable number nine.
The Fulham ace has shown that he can score goals at this level. Also, his movement and hold up play would bring the best out of players like Anderson and Lanzini.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a fee for the player now.
Mitrovic cost Fulham £22million last summer and they will look to recoup most of that.
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
No no no
— TIGER and HAMMER (@JohnFloris41) April 4, 2019
🙌🙌❤
— kawa 🇨🇱 (@Kawabahman) April 4, 2019
Hopefully
— hammerhead (@larryberyl) April 4, 2019
Hope so
— Jamie Harris (@j18498142) April 4, 2019
Honestly shame about Fulham; I was very excited to see what they could bring to the Premier League this season and it never came together. 🤷🏻♂️ time to get Mitrović to West Ham ⚒🇷🇸
— Stampar 🌍 (@NStampar) April 3, 2019
Some of their signings were so bad Mitrovic only decent one would take him at Westham next season https://t.co/m8KiW09gE8
— Ollie (@Ollie_WHUFC) April 2, 2019
Don’t dislike Mitrović from Fulham but is it just me that would not sign him? I can see on here lots of people rate him and want him in a West Ham shirt.
— Chris Ping (@Pingo180) April 3, 2019