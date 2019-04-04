Blog Columns Site News West Ham must look to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Ham must look to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

4 April, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham United are keen on the Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian has had a good season with the Cottagers and he is expected to stay in the Premier League next year.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in the Premier League so far.

Fulham have been relegated after an abysmal season and Daily Mirror claims that West Ham are interested in their striker.

Mitrovic could be a great alternative to Arnautovic and Hernandez. The West Ham duo have underperformed this season and Pellegrini needs to bring in a more reliable number nine.

The Fulham ace has shown that he can score goals at this level. Also, his movement and hold up play would bring the best out of players like Anderson and Lanzini.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a fee for the player now.

Mitrovic cost Fulham £22million last summer and they will look to recoup most of that.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

Jordan Graham says he could leave Wolves
Cardiff City fans slam Oumar Niasse's display

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com