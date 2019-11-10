West Ham must look to get the best out of Sebastien Haller

West Ham crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Burnley yesterday.
The Hammers have made a very poor start to the season and the fans will be disappointed.
After their summer outlay, they were expected to push for the European places. Instead, they are closer to battling relegation.
Pellegrini’s approach and game plan is clearly failing and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around.
The Hammers faithful will be demanding a reaction in the next game and the players will have to deliver.
In order for that to happen, changes must come from Pellegrini first. The West Ham boss has failed to get the best out of his key players.
Star striker Sebastien Haller has been left isolated and without service week in week out.
The 25 year old former Bundesliga star needs more help upfront and perhaps a change of formation would be good for him.
Playing another attacker next to him and providing him with more service should be Pellegrini’s main concern right now.
If he doesn’t change his approach, the Chilean could be out of a job soon.
Furthermore, he needs to give more gametime to the likes of Fredericks and Ogbonna.