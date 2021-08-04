West Ham most likely to move for Matheus Pereira

West Bromwich Albion attacker Matheus Pereira has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to the Athletic, Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham United have shown an interest in the player but the Hammers are the most likely to offer him an exit route.

The player has recently revealed on social media that he wants to leave the Baggies but their £30 million valuation of the Brazilian has complicated any potential move.

Pereira had an impressive season in the Premier League last year and despite his side’s relegation to the Championship, his performances caught the attention of the other Premier League clubs.

The player has three years left on his current deal and the Baggies are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. It is understandable why the newly relegated side are sticking to their valuation for the player.

The Hammers could definitely use some attacking reinforcements and the Brazilian attacker would be a solid acquisition for them.

The 25-year-old is naturally a right-sided winger but he can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well.

Pereira chipped in with 12 goals and six assists across all competitions last season.

The Brazilian scored most of his goals last season from an attacking midfield position and he could be the ideal alternative to Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United player was on loan at the London club last season and he was outstanding for the Hammers when he played in behind the striker.

West Ham have not managed to sign Lingard on a permanent basis and Pereira could fill that void next season.

