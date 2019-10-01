West Ham midfielder Declan Rice raves about Liverpool’s Fabinho

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is gradually developing into a top-class defensive midfielder in the Premier League. The youngster has been an epitome of consistency in the last 12 months and has started his international career with England on a positive note as well.
Rice has suggested that Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is the best defensive midfielder in the world.
Fabinho, who is on £100k-per-week wages at Liverpool, joined the Merseyside club in 2018 and has established himself as a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded team.
The Brazilian became an integral part of the Reds Champions League-winning side, making more than 40 appearances throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
Rice, who has played in every minute of league action this season, has hailed Fabinho as the best defensive midfielder in the world. He is also surprised to see how quickly the 25-year-old has adapted to the Premier League.
When asked who the best player in the world is in his position as a defensive midfielder, Rice said: “At the moment, it’s Fabinho.”
“He’s adapted to the Premier League really quickly. He’s strong and powerful. He sees a pass, reads the game well. I’ve got to say him.”
Liverpool are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season. The Reds have made a bright start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, winning all of their seven matches so far.