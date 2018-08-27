West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez is confident that things will get better

West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez is confident that the club’s fortunes will improve.
The Hammers have started the season in poor form having lost all three of their League games so far. Next up is a tough test against newly promoted Wolves on Saturday.
The Hammers should aim for three points against Wolves who have drawn two of their games and lost one.
However, Nuno’s side did prove that they are ready for the Premier League by grinding out an impressive draw against reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City over the weekend.
If the Hammers do not improve their performances soon, they could be set for yet another relegation battle this season.
Having said that, it is still early days in the season and although things have so far not gone according to plan, the East Londoners have a talented squad on paper.
The West Ham fans will be hoping that their new signings start to gel soon.
Sanchez who joined the club during the summer is confident that things will improve.
He told the club’s official website: “It wasn’t the best start to the season, but I believe the team is doing a good job and I believe that we will be able to achieve the results and goals that we set at the beginning of the season. I think the result today was deceiving, we had a lot of chances to score more goals. I don’t know if we’d have win but at least we’d have been able to rescue a point. The project is very exciting, I’m very grateful for being in this club who opened the doors of the Premier League again for me.”