West Ham manager Pellegrini compares Jack Wilshere to Andrea Pirlo

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has drawn comparisons between Italian legend Andrea Pirlo and Jack Wilshere.
Wilshere left his boyhood club Arsenal at the end of the season after receiving no assurances over first-team football by new Gunners boss Unai Emery.
He signed to play for the Hammers in a bid to win back a recall to the England side.
Wilshere’s move to West Ham received mixed responses from pundits and analysts.
Some people that he has the ability to become a star for the club and help them earn a strong finish on the top half of the standings.
Others feel that he lacks the mobility of a few years ago due to his ongoing injury problems.
Wilshere was one of the few Hammers players who played well during the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend, but he has yet to have the desired impact.
At 26-years-old, Wilshere still has many good years left in him if he manages to stay fit.
He was certainly a gamble worth taking by the Hammers board especially as they managed to get him on a free transfer.
Hammers’ manager Pellegrini has a lot of faith in Wilshere and believes that the Englishman has similar qualities to 2006 World Cup winner Pirlo.
As quoted by Sky, the Chilean said: “In football there are a lot of things you can do. Remember Juventus, around four or five years ago, played with one holding midfielder. It was Andrea Pirlo.
“And Pirlo is the same as Jack. He has the same characteristics as Jack. I think that every good player can play with others.”