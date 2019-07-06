West Ham make their move for Edson Alvarez

West Ham are looking to sign the Mexican defender Edson Alvarez this summer.
According to a report from Record (translated by HITC), the Hammers have submitted an offer for the defender.
Wolves are reportedly interested in the player as well and the Molineux outfit are apparently leading the chase.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to snap him up this summer.
There is no doubt that Manuel Pellegrini needs to improve his defensive options before the start of the season. He needs to bring in a reliable partner for Issa Diop.
Alvarez has done well with his country and he could prove to be a good addition. He will certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Ogbonna and Reid.
The Club America defender can also play as a defensive midfielder and his versatility will be a bonus for the Hammers.
His club are prepared to let him leave for the right price and it will be interesting to see if West Ham’s bid is accepted.
Apparently, the 21-year-old is valued at around £15.5 million and West Ham certainly have the resources to match their asking price.