West Ham make enquiry for Maxime Gonalons

West Ham are keen on the French defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons.
As per Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers have made an enquiry about the midfielder.
Gonalons is unwanted at Roma and he has been linked with a move away from Serie A. Apparently, Roma are keen to get him off their wage bill.
It will be interesting to see if he ends up at West Ham this summer. The Hammers could use some depth in the midfield and he could be ideal.
The former Lyon ace could be a very good back up for Declan Rice.
When fit, Gonalons is a good player and he could prove to be a valuable addition to Pellegrini’s squad. The Chilean will need players like him during injuries and rotation.
Given his age and status at Roma, he is unlikely to cost a lot and the deal could turn out to be a bargain for West Ham eventually.
It is a risk worth taking and the Hammers should look to get the deal over the line.
The Frenchman has suffered from injuries in the recent past but he could be quite useful if managed carefully.